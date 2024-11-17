First Advantage’s (FA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NYSE:FA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 1.18.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Advantage’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

