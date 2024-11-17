First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,115.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,360. The firm has a market cap of $445.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

