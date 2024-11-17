First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.31 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1,095.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243,272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $180,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

