First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.31 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1,095.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243,272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $180,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

