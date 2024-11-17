First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.31 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
