Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VSS opened at $117.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

