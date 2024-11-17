Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,368,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,715,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $101.74 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

