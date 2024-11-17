Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $276,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 506,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,106 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $269.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.23 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.84.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

