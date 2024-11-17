Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $154.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 71.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

