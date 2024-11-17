FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
RAIL stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $16.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,594.64. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,367.93. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FreightCar America
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.