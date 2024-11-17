Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,605,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 1,493,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 0.7 %

BRPHF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 115,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

