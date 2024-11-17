GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other GeneDx news, major shareholder School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 865,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $64,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,866,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,012,475. This trade represents a 23.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,200.30. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,024 shares of company stock valued at $66,980,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth $89,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 12.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.11. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

