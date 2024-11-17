Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $94.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

