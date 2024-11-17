Gilbert & Cook Inc. Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 114.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This represents a 15.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock worth $16,415,812. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $255.78 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $263.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.98. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.