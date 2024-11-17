Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $29,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 560,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Xerox by 16.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 107,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Xerox by 11.2% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 48,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.06%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

