Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,820,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,126,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,680. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $67.22.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

