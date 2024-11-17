Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,390 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of AMRX opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

