Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,390 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of AMRX opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.