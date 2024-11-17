Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

