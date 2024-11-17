Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Short Interest Up 16.2% in October

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 21.04% of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLE traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

