GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 433.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $227.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

