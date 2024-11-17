GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $578,000 in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 382,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 94,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.29 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

