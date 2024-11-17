GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NRG opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

