Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Down 21.8% in October

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 5.4 %

GREEL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.