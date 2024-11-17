Guess? (NYSE:GES) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 86314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Guess? Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $862.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth $82,286,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 2,180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,064 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 474,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Guess? by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 394,023 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

