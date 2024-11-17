Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 351.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,847 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $18,163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 43.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,096. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

