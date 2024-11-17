HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.54.
I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.
