HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

PSTV opened at $1.17 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

