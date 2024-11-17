HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Decreased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $342.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.82 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.11 and a 200-day moving average of $357.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.