Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $40,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,024.32. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,068 shares of company stock worth $257,555. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

