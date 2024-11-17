HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $94.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $97.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
