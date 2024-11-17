Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $44.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HP
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.