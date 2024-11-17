Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 29,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 82,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

