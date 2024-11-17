Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 29,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
