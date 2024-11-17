Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLBGet Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 29,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 82,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

