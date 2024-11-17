Himalaya Shipping Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 0.7 %

HSHP opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

