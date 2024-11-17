Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

