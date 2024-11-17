Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. Approved for Listing on Nasdaq Capital Market

On November 12, 2024, Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: HSPOU) received approval from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to list its ordinary shares, units, warrants, and rights on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The move follows a prior notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating non-compliance with certain listing rules on October 3, 2024.

The company had previously submitted an application for a transfer from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. This change was prompted by the need to meet the requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The transition received approval on November 12, 2024, with trading of the company’s ordinary shares, units, warrants, and rights set to commence on the Nasdaq Capital Market starting November 14, 2024.

In accordance with the disclosure requirements, on November 13, 2024, Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. issued a press release confirming the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The press release highlighted the company’s status as a special purpose acquisition company, commonly referred to as a SPAC. The company’s offerings include ordinary shares, units, warrants, and rights.

The press release also contained cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, acknowledging uncertainties and contingencies that could impact future financial and operational results. The company emphasized that actual outcomes may diverge from the expectations outlined in forward-looking statements.

As per the regulatory framework, the press release issued by Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. is provided as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing dated November 13, 2024. This document contains essential details regarding the approval for listing and the implications of the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

