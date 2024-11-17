Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 135.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 49.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $112.01 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.