HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $3,135,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.8 %

HUBS stock opened at $677.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.78 and a 200-day moving average of $548.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $724.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $6,662,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

