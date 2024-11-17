Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $275.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.81.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

