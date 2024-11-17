Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,769,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $254.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $222.18 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

