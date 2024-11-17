i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
i-80 Gold Trading Down 10.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
