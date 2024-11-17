Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of IBJHF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

