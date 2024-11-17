Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ibstock Stock Performance
Shares of IBJHF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
About Ibstock
