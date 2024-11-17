Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Insider Sells €89,156.46 in Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) insider Monique D. Hayes sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of €11.51 ($12.12), for a total transaction of €89,156.46 ($93,848.91). Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately €318,481.70 ($335,243.89). The trade was a 21.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €10.98 ($11.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.81. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of €4.84 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of €18.35 ($19.32). The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.21 ($0.22) by (€0.06) (($0.06)). The firm had revenue of €6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €7.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDR

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.