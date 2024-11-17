Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.97, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

