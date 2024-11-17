ING Groep NV Buys 4,994 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,295 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

TYL stock opened at $597.10 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $631.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

