ING Groep NV Invests $2.76 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 7.3% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 153,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,292,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Ball Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BALL opened at $60.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.