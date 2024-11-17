ING Groep NV Purchases 4,155 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ING Groep NV increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.33.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

