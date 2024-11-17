Insider Selling: Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) COO Sells $81,335.59 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 7,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $81,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 3.4 %

SVV stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 29.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

