Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $1,869,000.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,049,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,086.06. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.