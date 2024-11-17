Insider Selling: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells $4,342,183.18 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,473.24. This trade represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,910 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.20, for a total transaction of $1,939,662.00.

On Friday, August 16th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $294.93 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.43 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.51 and a 200-day moving average of $295.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.