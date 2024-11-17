Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $42,454.60 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $42,454.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,232.40. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Waterstone Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ WSBF opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $297.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.63. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.
Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waterstone Financial
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.