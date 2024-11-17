Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $42,454.60 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $42,454.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,232.40. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $297.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.63. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waterstone Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

