Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Shares Acquired by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 5.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 368.1% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

