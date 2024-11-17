Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in October

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PEY remained flat at $22.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $22.46.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Further Reading
